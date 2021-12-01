Netflix’s Money Heist, known as La Casa De Papel in Spanish, is a popular heist crime drama streamed on Netflix. The character Berlin, essayed by Pedro Alonso, is seen as Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) older brother, who is a terminally ill jewel thief and also the second-in-command. Berlin is also one of the popular characters in the series and now Netflix has announced a spin-off series titled Berlin. The streamer has also shared the show will be launched in 2023.

Update On Spin-Off Series Berlin

This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues... Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/jMvufEArKq — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

