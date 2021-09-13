Narcos: Mexico's final chapter is arriving on Netflix. The makers on September 13 dropped the official release date of the third and final season. The drug cartel saga's last season will be out on the streaming platform on November 5. It will have 10 episodes. In the teaser, we see a war breaking out after the end of Felix’s drug empire.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)