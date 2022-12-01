Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and fell in love with each other. It has been a year of their matrimony and as they celebrated their anniversary yesterday, Neil took to social media to share a heartfelt message for Aishwarya. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Update: Pakhi Apologizes to Virat for Her Unjustified Actions! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)