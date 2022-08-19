Things down at Warner Bros Discovery have been a shaky lately after the cancellation of Batgirl and it looks like stuff is just going to get worse. The service reportedly cancelled a bunch of high-profile shows that audiences had been looking forward to, and are even taking them down from the platform so that residual fees doesn't have to be paid to the creators. With a bunch of those titles being animated shows, the users are not exactly happy bout this decision and have started trending #LeaveHBOMaxAlone online. Here are what some of them had to say. Batgirl Shelved: Plot Rumours Go Viral Post Cancellation of Leslie Grace's DC Film; All You Need to Know About the Shelved Batman Spinoff.

Animation is Cinema!

Animation is cinema. Animation is storytelling. Animation is a beautiful work of art. Treat it as such. #LeaveHBOMaxAlone pic.twitter.com/w2bSgt6z1O — Omid (@OmidIranmanesh) August 19, 2022

It's A Medium!

Animation is not just for kids. Animation is not a genre. It's a medium. And people working in the industry, on shows and movies, deserve to be treated alot better than how they are now. Especially everyone who's projects are being taken off HBO Max! #LeaveHBOMaxAlone — 🌟Elijah The Cartoonist🌟 (@ElijahTheCarto1) August 18, 2022

Deserved Better...

Two absolutely fantastic CN shows treated like utter garbage thanks to higher ups thinking that animation is the bastard child of the industry. I feel nothing but love/gratitude for the cast and crew involved with these treasures. Y’all deserve so much better. #LeaveHBOMaxAlone pic.twitter.com/orIzyrK6zb — TJF96 (@MaronSnakeLA) August 18, 2022

For No Reason...

HBO Max was one of the best streaming services on the market and the new management within a month is giving it a slow and painful death. It’s not content that’s being taken away, it’s people’s art and hard work disappearing for no reason. #LeaveHBOMaxAlone #FireDavidZaslav — Edward Baillargeon #LeaveHBOMaxAlone (@EdwardBaillarg1) August 18, 2022

It Needs to Stop!

All of these awesome shows and way more are set to leave HBO Max THIS WEEK!!! With no idea when or if they will ever be viewable officially again after that, Other series have already been effected and it needs to STOP!!! #LeaveHBOMaxAlone pic.twitter.com/dbuND3Nfja — Max Twogood (@TwogoodMax) August 18, 2022

