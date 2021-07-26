Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar who got hitched on July 16 were seen taking blessings from the kinnar community today. A video of the newlyweds has gone viral on the internet which sees the people from the LGBTQ+ community performing pooja and singing songs.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)