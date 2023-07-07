Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita De recently got hitched to boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany. The couple had a fairytale-kinda wedding on July 1. Now, few days after, the couple took to Instagram and shared more pics from their D-day. The photos shared by the newlyweds see them happy and in love at their court marriage. The clicks also see them looking fashionable. Check it out! Sreejita De Gets Married to Longtime Boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape, Check Out Their Beautiful Pics!

Newlyweds Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Blohm-Pape (@michael_b.p)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)