Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape celebrated their first Diwali this year after marriage. The popular television actress shared a series of loved-up pics on Instagram along with her husband. The couple dressed up in ethnic ensembles for the occasion and posed for the camera. In one of the posts, Sreejita wrote, “It’s all lights, shines and smiles out there…but what makes my Diwali really Happy & Bright is you @michael_b.p Here’s to creating many more memories with you and celebrating many more festivals with you by my side!” Sreejita De Shares Dreamy Photos From Her Court Marriage With Michael-Blohm Pape in Germany! (View Pics).

Sreejita De And Michael Blohm-Pape

The Adorable Couple

