Renowned television actress Sreejita De has served major beach style goals, confidently flaunting her look in a printed bikini top and hot pink bikini bottom. These hot new pictures are from her vacay in Thailand. The Uttaran fame actress effortlessly showcased her chic beach attire as she enjoyed in the crystal-clear water. Sreejita can also be seen flaunting her toned midriff and flashing her million-dollar smile in these hot new pics. Sreejita De Stuns In A Beautiful Turquoise Blue Sequinned Lehenga (View Pics).

Sreejita De In Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreejita De Blohm-Pape (@sreejita_de)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)