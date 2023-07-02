Sreejita De shared some beautiful wedding pictures on her Instagram account. The actress got married to her boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape. She shared pictures from their church wedding and captioned it, "Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand." In the pictures, Sreejita and Michael are seen posing inside an empty church. Congratulations to Sreejita and Michael! Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape’s Wedding Card Unveiled! Couple To Get Married on This Date!

Check Out Sreejita De- Michael Blohm-Pape's Wedding Pictures:

