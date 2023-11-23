TV star Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram and wished her fans on Kartiki Ekadashi. Along with the festive greetings, the actress also dropped pics which see her in Indian wear visiting Kaali temple. "Darshanaarthi! Happy Ekadashi," she captioned the post. For the unaware, Divyanka was not accompanied by her husband as he is part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Amitabh Bachchan Sends Festive Greetings to Fans on Kartiki Ekadashi, Shares Pic of Hindu Deity!

Divyanka Tripathi Wishes Fans on Ekadashi:

