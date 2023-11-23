As Indian's celebrate Kartiki Ekadashi today (Nov 23), Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media and wished his followers on the auspicious occasion. Along with it, the superstar also shared picture of Lord Vitthal and Rakhumai. FYI, Deva Uttana Ekadashi marks the end of the four-month period of Chaturmasya, when the god Vishnu is believed to be asleep. Amitabh Bachchan Drops Cryptic 'Kuch Bhi Toh Nahi' Post As India Struggles to Bowl Out Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match!

Amitabh Bachchan's Post on Kartik Ekadashi:

T 4840 - 🌺Kartik Ekadashi 🌺 😇ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय 😇 २३ नोव्हेंबर, २०२३ - कार्तिक एकादशी , श्री विठ्ठल मंदिर ( sion )🌺 One of the very Auspicious Days in the year 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NsceXkSQfC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 23, 2023

