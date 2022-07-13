The nominations for this years Emmys have been announced, and there definitely have been a few snubs which has disappointed some fans. One of them is Selena Gomez being snubbed for her performance in Only Murders in the Building Season 2. Recently in an interview, her co-star Steve Martin gave some thoughts about it and is reportedly disappointed with her not being nominated. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Review: Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin’s Whodunit Returns For a Funnier, Albeit A Bit Cluttered Second Outing (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Quote Below:

Steve Martin on Selena Gomez's Emmys snub — “We’re a little dismayed that Selena didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us.” (Source: https://t.co/oEYbVk3mVx) pic.twitter.com/gezNzUQccs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 12, 2022

