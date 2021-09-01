The release date of Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta 2 is out! Ankita once again as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav Deshmukh are all set to make audiences smile, laugh and emotional. The show will premiere on ZEE5 on September 15.

Watch Video:

Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge? Find out in #PavitraRishta on #ZEE5 premiering 15th September. #ItsNeverTooLate pic.twitter.com/lYYX1cfujh — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) September 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)