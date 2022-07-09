Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to get married on July 9 in Agra. Now, before the D-day, video from the duo's sangeet ceremony has surfaced online. In the clip, we get to see the bride-to-be in a white and gold lehenga and groom-to-be in kurta-pyajama set dancing with each other. Beautiful! Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Wedding: Bride-To-Be Stuns In Pink Bandhani Suit At Her Mehendi Ceremony (View Pics & Videos).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

