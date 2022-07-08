After dating for more than a decade, Payal Rohtagi and Sangram Singh are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The couple would be tying the knot on July 9. Ahead of that, you got see pictures from Payal’s mehendi ceremony. The bride-to-be stunned in a pink bandhani suit for the function. She could also be seen flaunting her mehendi design. Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh Perform Puja at 850-Years Old Temple in Agra Ahead of Their Wedding on July 9 (View Pics).

Bride-To-Be Payal Rohatgi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish (@sbsabpnews)

Payal Rohatgi’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)