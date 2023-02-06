Dipika Kakar is expecting first child with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim. As the couple gears up to embrace parenthood, the mom-to-be has dropped a new picture on Instagram flaunting her baby bump and her million dollar smile. The pregnant actress captioned the post saying, “Falling In Love with My New-Self more than ever Before.” Good News! Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Expecting Their First Child Together.

Dipika Kakar Flaunts Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

