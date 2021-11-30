Yoodlee Films gets the rights to produce a web show based on India's 'Biscuit King' Rajan Pillai. Reportedly, Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the lead role in the web show, also on the other hand he will direct the show. More details about the series is yet to be confirmed.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

