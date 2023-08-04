Priya Ahuja Rajda, who is famous for her role as Rita Reporter in TMKOC, has come out with allegations against the producers saying they did not tell her anything or give any warnings about replacing her. Priya said she texted one of the producers, Asit Modi, and then later also texted Sohil Ramani for clarification about her place in the show. But got no response for 8 months, and found out that they had already replaced her and shot with the new actress. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to Return As Daya Jathalal Gada on Diwali- Reports.

View TMKOC Update:

