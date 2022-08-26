Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 following cardiac arrest. As per latest reports, the actor-comedian continues to be on ventilator and under observation although minor improvement is seen in his health condition. Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Has Not Gained Consciousness, Ashoke Pandit Reveals After Connecting With His Family.

Raju Srivastava Health Condition

Minor improvement has been seen in comedian Raju Srivastava's health condition. He continues to be on ventilator and under observation: Sources He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/C2PP6EJHmZ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

