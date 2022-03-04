Ajay Devgn made his digital debut with the crime thriller series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, produced under Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India banner. The Disney+ Hotstar web series, which is an official adaptation of Luther, also stars Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna in the lead. Ajay is seen in the role of DCP Rudraveer Singh and he has won audiences’ hearts as a cop. From the narrative to the performances, everything about the show directed by Rajesh Mapuskar has been lauded by critics.

Times Of India – The makers have cautiously made an effort to ensure the adaptation has a life of its own. Starting with the dark visual tone and theme song, Tera Inaam, by Ananya Birla, the team builds the show, brick by brick.

Hindustan Times – Rudra: The Edge of Darkness feels more Western than the first season of Luther. It’s incredibly stylish. Mapuskar’s direction is very controlled. There are no fancy cuts or unnecessary special effects. Scenes move at a brisk pace.

India TV – Ajay’s character is world-weary. He gives an endearing performance as Rudra. The show often wobbles on the edge of plausibility but Ajay's intensely grounded performance keeps the show from fumbling over-the-top.

BollywoodLife – The superstar is brooding, badass and bloody terrific as the heart, soul, brain, personality and everything else of Rudra.

