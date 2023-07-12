Ruslaan Mumtaz confirmed he's safe in Manali! The actor took to Instagram stories and shared that he is safe and sound after being stuck in the heavy floods in Manali. He also thanked his fans for their concern and support. He was in Himachal Pradesh for a film shoot when the floods hit. He was stuck at a hotel with few other people. Himachal Pradesh Floods: Flash Flood Hits Manikaran Valley of Kullu District (Watch Video).

Ruslaan Mumtaz Is Safe in Manali:

