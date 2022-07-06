Heavy rains caused flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Manikaran Valley on Wednesday. The incident was reported by ANI, who also shared a video of the same. Meanwhile, dozens of houses and camping sites were damaged in Choj village, informed SP Kullu Gurdev Sharma. Reports suggest that at least 6 people are missing.

Watch Video:

\#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Flash flood hits Manikaran valley of Kullu district due to heavy rainfall, dozens of houses and camping sites damaged in Choj village: SP Kullu Gurdev Sharma pic.twitter.com/NQhq8o8JXC — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

