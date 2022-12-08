Pinjara Khubsurati Ka actor, Sahil Uppal is all set to marry Aakriti Atreja, the writer of Star Plus popular serial Imlie on December 8. Now, ahead of their wedding, pics from the duo's engagement ceremony in Jaipur has surfaced online which sees the two looking stylish and madly in love. Have a look. Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar, Flaunts Her Ring From the Dreamy Proposal (View Pics).

Sahil Uppal and Aakriti Atreja:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Page | Series® (@indian_entertainment_daily)

