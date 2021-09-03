Actor Sidharth Shukla's funeral took place on September 3, 2021, and saw many celebs paying their last respects to the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Now, a video from the last rites has gone viral online which sees TV actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi amid an ugly fight with the cops. The actress is also seen yelling and warning the policemen.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Tashan (@tellytashan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)