HBO Max has finally dropped the official trailer of the anticipated Sex And The City revival series titled 'And Just Like That' and it showcases the new chapter of Carrie (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda as they begin their new journey of life in this stage where friendship since their 30s is now even stronger at the 50s with new challenges and uncertainties in life.. Sex And The City HBO Max Revival show also stars Chris Noth, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone and the late Willie Garson. Grey’s Anatomy fame Sara Ramírez also features along with Sarita Choudhury.

Check Out Sex And The City Reboot ‘And Just Like That’ Trailer Below:

