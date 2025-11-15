WWE's Friday Night SmackDown's latest episode on November 14 turned out to be a blockbuster one. Airing from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The path to WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 has already been paved, with both the men's and women's teams slowly starting to shape up. Drew McIntyre has joined forces with The Vision as he took out Cody Rhodes and The Usos. Zack Ryder, aka Matt Cardona, returned to the WWE as LA Knight's mystery tournament, but he suffered a defeat on his return. Jey Uso defeated The Miz in the Last Time is Now tournament. Charlotte Flair opted out of the women's team as she said she did not trust Rhea Ripley. Jade Cargill, the new WWE Women's Champion, defeated B-Fab in a one-on-one match while US Champion Ilja Dragunov defended his title against Axiom. John Cena Becomes Grand Slam Champion, 17-Time World Champion Wins WWE Intercontinental Title For First Time After Beating Dominik Mysterio (Watch Video).

WWE SmackDown Results, November 14 Video Highlights

