Today, September 10, US President Donald Trump called for a quick trial in the murder of Iryna Zarutska. Taking to Truth Social, the US President demanded a "death penalty" for DeCarlos Brown Jr (34), the man who stabbed the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee to death. It must be recalled that Brown killed Iryna Zarutska on a commuter train in North Carolina last month. Expressing his anger over the tragic incident, Donald Trump said, "The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a “Quick” (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option." Iryna Zarutska Murder: Video Shows Chilling Moments Before Decarlos Brown Jr Fatally Stabbed 23-Year-Old Ukrainian Refugee on Charlotte Light Rail Train.

Donald Trump Demands 'Death Penalty' for Accused Who Killed Iryna Zarutska

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)