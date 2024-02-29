In another breakthrough, the West Bengal Police on Thursday, February 29, arrested Aamir Ali Gazi, a close aide of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, from Jharkhand. Gazi was wanted in connection with several cases of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas. Shajahan Sheikh Suspended: TMC Suspends Party Leader for Six Years, Hours After Arrest in Sandeshkhali Case (Watch Video).

Sheikh Shahjahan's Close Aide Arrested

Sheikh Shahjahan's close aide Aamir Ali Gazi has been arrested by West Bengal Police from Jharkhand, says SDPO Minakha Aminul Islam Khan — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)