Ashneer Grover is much talked about for his stint as a judge in Shark Tank India. A few days ago, a picture of his doppelganger went viral on social media and a person from Vrindavan posted a video about the same. It was a man in an orange shirt at a temple in the video. Ashneer left a comment on the post saying ‘Chalo achha hai - yeh kaam bhi outsource ho gaya ;) I share my doppelgängers level of devotion in business though.’

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kartik Tyagi (@kartik.vrindavan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)