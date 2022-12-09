Ashneer Grover has called out BharatPe co-founder Shashvat Nakrani in his latest Twitter post for Nakrani’s decision to give a nod to the BharatPe board for initiating criminal proceedings against him. Two days ago BharatPe filed a lawsuit against Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and other family members, seeking Rs 88 crore in damages for alleged misappropriation of funds. Ashneer Grover Takes Dig at Media As BharatPe Sues Him, Family for Rs 88.6 Crore Fraud

Check Tweet:

Doglapan: Shashvat (Co-Founder) to me. Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna - investor ko mat batana. Shashvat to Board: No objection in filing case against Ashneer.https://t.co/Uuh6QCG1il pic.twitter.com/yNIJ4iTJpG — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 9, 2022

