Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are all set to be the first guest on Bigg Boss OTT. With this, the excitement among fans is on cloud nine and amid the same, the makers have dropped a video that sees Shehnaaz recreating the viral Tuada Kutta Tommy melody along with host Karan Johar and Sid.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

