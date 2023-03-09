According to TellyChakkar, television actress Shireen Mirza has been hospitalised. Reportedly, Mirza collapsed on the sets of her show Dharampatnii and was immediately rushed to the hospital. More details about the health of the actress is awaited. Vicky Kaushal and Shireen Mirza’s Throwback Video From Their Acting School Days Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Shireen Mirza Hospitalised:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)