A known name in the television industry, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, passed away on November 11, 2022. Dear friend of his, Arti Singh is still coping with his loss and has taken to social media to pen an emotional note on how much she misses him. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Demise: The Actor’s Pictures With His Family Will Melt Your Hearts!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)