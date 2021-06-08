Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is overwhelmed by the love his latest series Broken But Beautiful Season 3 has garnered. He took to social media and thanked his fans. The actor also mentioned that his series is the right thing to binge-watch in this fab weather. BBB3 stars Sonia Rathee opposite Sid.

Check It Out:

Feeling blessed that BBB3 has been genuinely loved by our audience.Many of us check IMDB for ratings before watching something & to see our series being appreciated across platforms is a cherry on top. For all of you who haven't seen it yet…DeKH Lo fab weather = binge watching! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 8, 2021

