Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain are the winners of Star Plus' show Smart Jodi. The couple participated on the show after getting married. Well, after the victory, the duo received the 'golden gathbandhan' trophy along with Rs 25 lakh cash prize. FYI, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli were declared runners up of the show. Smart Jodi: Monalisa and Husband Vikraant Singh Set the Stage on Fire As the Participants of the Show (Watch Promo Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)