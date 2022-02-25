Star Plus' latest show Smart Jodi is al; set to air from February 26. Until now, the makers have unveiled many Bollywood and TV stars who will be part of the same. Now, today dropping a promo video, they've confirmed that Monalisa and husband Vikraant Singh are also part of it. The clip sees the duo setting the stage on fire with their dance moves. Lock Upp: Babita Phogat Is the Confirmed Contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s Fearless Reality Show (Watch Promo).

Watch Video:

Apne jalwon se aap sabhi ka dil jeetne aa rahe hain, Vikraant aur Monalisa! To dekhna na bhoolein, #SmartJodi, kal raat 8 baje, sirf StarPlus par.@ManishPaul03 @CAslimonalisa #VikraantSingh pic.twitter.com/H3PTDUpTcg — StarPlus (@StarPlus) February 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)