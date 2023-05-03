Saturday Night Live has officially shut down due to the ongoing writers strike that has swept Hollywood. Due to this reason, the episode to be hosted by Pete Davidson has officially been cancelled too. With the production of Saturday Night Live being brought to a halt, reruns of previous episodes are to be aired instead of any new material. Writers Guild of America West to Go On Strike After Six Weeks of Pay Negotiations with Major Studios; The Late Night Talk Shows to Shut Down Productions (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

SNL has shut down and Pete Davidson’s hosting episode is officially off amid the writers strike. pic.twitter.com/xAJMYnLERQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)