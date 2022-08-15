While the fans are already excited with the news of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa coming back on TV, another much loved show will soon make its way to the screens and into the hearts of the audience. We are talking about MasterChef India. The show has been a massive hit and this time, it will bring the seventh season. MasterChef India season 7 is touted to go by the theme ‘India’s food ka Tyohar’ and Sony TV made the announcement on its social media handle and even shared the promo.

Checkout the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

