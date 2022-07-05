With Stranger Things Season 4 ending, we saw the conclusion to the penultimate season of Netflix's biggest and most ambitious project yet. While the season featured many storylines, and had characters in different places, Duffer Brothers have come out and confirmed that fans can expect the final season to take place entirely in Hawkins. They also said that a lot of original groupings and pairings will be present in the final season as well. Stranger Things Season 5 to Have a Time Jump, Confirmed by the Duffer Brothers.

Check Out The Source Here:

The Duffer Brothers say the final season of #StrangerThings will be set entirely in Hawkins and it will be “a lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in Season 1.” (Source: https://t.co/mL4xG4S1CS) pic.twitter.com/PFlXYk5tFa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)