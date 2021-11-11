After making Indians proud as an LGBTQ+ artist in shows like Big Switch 3, Bigg Boss, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and many more, Sushant Divgikr in her drag avatar as Rani Ko-HE-Nur is all set to make a debut in the global scenes by featuring in a drag-singing competition Queen of the Universe. Rani announced the same news on social media with glam pictures of hers in drag. The show will stream on Paramount+ and will see Sushant competing with other 13 queen-testants.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen of the Universe (@queenoftheuniverse)

Sushant Divgikr Aka Rani Ko-HE-Nur:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushant Divgikr/ Rani KoHEnur (@sushantdivgikr)

