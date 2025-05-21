Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s child, Anaya, is making waves online after she shared her gender transition journey with her followers. Since then, the aspiring cricketer often shares glimpses of her ongoing lifestyle through Instagram reels and pictures, connecting to her audience on a deeper level. To keep up with her fun-spirited self, she was recently joined by trans influencers Sushant Divgikar aka Rani Ko-HE-Nur and Sanat Chadha. The trio in one frame, dancing to the trending song, “Luv Letter” from the 2016 film The Legend of Michael Mishra, is a delight to watch. It’s certainly a crossover no one expected, not anytime soon, as rightly read Anaya’s Instagram reel POV. Anaya Bangar Posts Cricket Practice Session Video: Sanjay Bangar’s Child Ready To Ace the Game, Cricketer Shares Glimpse in New Instagram Reel.

Anaya, Sushant aka Rani Ko-HE-Nur and Sanat Dancing To Trending Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

