Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi today (June 30) welcomed the new Nattu Kaka on the show. For the unaware, Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the funny and iconic part for many years, passed away last year due to cancer. The new actor filling for late Ghanshyam is Kiran Bhatt. RIP Ghanshyam Nayak: Actor Known for Playing Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Passes Away.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

