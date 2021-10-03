Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who is known to play the role of Nattu Kaka in the TV show, has left us. Show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi took the unfortunate news to Twitter and offered condolences. Reports say that the actor was battling cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Check Out Asit Kumarr Modi's Tweet Below:

Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe 🙏🏻 परम कृपालु परमेश्वर उन्हें अपने चरणो में स्थान दे और परम शांति दे 🙏🏻 उनके परिवार को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे 🙏🏻 #नटुकाका हम आपको नहीं भूल सकते 🙏🏻 @TMKOC_NTF — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) October 3, 2021

