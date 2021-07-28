Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani's web series Tandoor which was released on the Ullu app on July 23 is making the right noise. The show has been receiving a lot of positive reviews wherein the performances of the lead stars have been lauded. The story of the show revolves around a murder mystery where the husband (politician) kills his wife when he suspects that she is having an affair with another man. Here, check out the Twitter review of Tandoor below. Tandoor Song Tujh Bin: Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani’s Romance Looks Out of the World (Watch Video).

Wow!

Yussssss!

TaRash = Fire!

Indeed!

Rashami Rocks!

Totally!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)