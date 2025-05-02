A video clip from the Ullu app’s reality show "House Arrest," hosted by Ajaz Khan, has gone viral due to its explicit content, sparking political outrage. In the clip, Khan is seen discussing and asking contestants to demonstrate Kama Sutra sex positions. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the Centre, questioning why such platforms remain unbanned despite prior warnings. "I have raised this in the standing committee... I am still awaiting their reply," she said. Following Chaturvedi's tweet, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey assured that strict action will follow. ‘Show Ke Liye Hai’: Netizens REACT to Ajaz Khan’s Leaked MMS ‘Threesome’ Video, Call It Publicity Stunt To Promote ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Actor’s Upcoming Ullu Show ‘House Arrest’ – WATCH.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Action Against Ullu App Over Explicit 'House Arrest' Clip

I have raised this in the standing committee that apps such as this, namely, Ullu App and Alt Balaji have managed to escape the ban by I&B ministry on apps for obscene content. I am still awaiting their reply. pic.twitter.com/evZS1LFvLZ — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 1, 2025

Nishikant Dubey Assures Action

