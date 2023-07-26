With an aim to enjoy Monsoon, laovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra took a romantic trip to Lonavala, a hill station in Maharashtra. They shared snippets from mini-vacay on social media, and their fans are loving every bit of it. Right from enjoying scrumptious food to exploring mother nature, the duo had great fun in each other's company. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Seen Walking Hand-in-hand After Rumours of Their Breakup Went Viral (Watch Video).

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Chill in Lonavala:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)