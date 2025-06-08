A tragic incident occurred today as two friends lost their lives in the backwaters of Bhushi Dam in Lonavala while enjoying the monsoon. The duo entered the reservoir, but grossly underestimated the water’s depth and current, leading to their drowning. The two deceased have been identified as Sahil Ashraf Ali Shaikh, aged 19, originally from Uttar Pradesh and residing in Thergaon, Pimpri Chinchwad and Mohammad Jamal, aged 22, also from Uttar Pradesh and living in Pimpri Chinchwad. Local police and administration responded swiftly, recovering their bodies and launching safety advisories urging caution. Officials reminded tourists to heed warning signs and avoid venturing into deep or fast-moving waters, especially as such accidents spike at the onset of the rainy season. Agra: 6 Girls Drown While Bathing in Yamuna River in UP’s Sikandra, Probe On (Watch Video).

Tourists Drown in Bhushi Dam in Lonavala

Maharashtra: Two young tourists from Uttar Pradesh drowned in Bhushi Dam, Lonavala. After a two-hour search, their bodies were recovered by police, emergency teams, and locals. The bodies were sent to the government hospital for post-mortem. (Video Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/lgSs0d764m — IANS (@ians_india) June 8, 2025

