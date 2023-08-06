Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have always given couple goals and one just cannot stop admiring their chemistry. The popular television actress has shared a mirror selfie with her boyfriend and it is too hot to handle. Tejasswi looks stunning in a blue dress, whereas Karan looks cool in a casual outfit. Tejasswi Prakash Turns Up the Heat in Backless Denim Top for Date Night with Karan Kundrra (Watch Video).

TejRan

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (Photo Credits: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)