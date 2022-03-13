The Boys finally has had the trailer for its new upcoming season drop. The trailer for season three of The Boys features Karl Urban's Billy Butcher get superpowers and also promises a hyper-violent season. We also get our first look at Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy. The Boys Season Three releases on June 3, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

