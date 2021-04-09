Marvel releases a one hour long video of Daniel Bruhl's Baron Zemo Dancing. The dancing video in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is released and that's a real Marvel treat you need today. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check Out the Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)